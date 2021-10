Sapphire & Black Polka Dot Fitted Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Experience spot-on modern style with this stretchy long-sleeve top decked out with a form-fitting design and dramatic dots. The crewneck works well with a variety of necklaces for effortless accessorizing. Size S: 23.62'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash Imported