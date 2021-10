Mauve Beautiful Blooms Floral Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Get ready to be swept away by the romantic details of this top that features sweet florals and double-flounce sleeves. The split, tie neckline provides a pretty finishing touch. Size M: 27.5'' long from center back to hemSize 1X: 29'' long from center back to hemDouble flounce sleevesSplit neckline with tiesWoven100% rayonMachine wash; hang dryImported