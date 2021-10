Camel Button-Front Pullover - Women. Take a walk in the woods or cozy up at home in this button-front pullover that boasts stretch-infused material and a versatile color to make for easy outfit-pairings. Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall, 32.2'' bust, 24'' waist, 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported