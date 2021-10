White Eyelet Pleated Button-Up - Women & Plus. Add a romantic air to your wardrobe with this button-up top that features a pleated neckline and long sleeves embellished with delicate eyelet detailing. Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 31.89'' chest; 23.22'' waist; 33.86'' hipsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported