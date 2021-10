Pink Floral Bishop-Sleeve V-Neck Top - Women. Arm yourself with a romantic new look for your weekend routine in the form of this floral top framed by bishop sleeves. A v-neck lets you add a necklace if you please. Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsChiffon100% polyesterMachine washImported