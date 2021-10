Apricot Floral Puff-Sleeve Scoop Neck Top - Women. Embrace your free spirit with this top that features pretty puff sleeves and breathable cotton fabric in a floral print. A scoop neck welcomes your favorite necklaces.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 24.41'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven100% cottonMachine washImported