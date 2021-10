Orange Knit Ribbed Drop-Shoulder Top - Women. The lightweight fabric on this drop-shoulder top has ribbing at the edge of the sleeve that travels down toward the hem for a slight winged look. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 22.44'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7" tall; 31" chest; 24" waist; 35" hipsKnit65% viscose / 35% nylonMachine washImported