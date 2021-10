Sky Blue Bishop-Sleeve V-Neck Top - Women. Swap out the graphic tee for this elevated alternative that's styled with voluminous bishop sleeves and an accessory-ready neckline. Size S: 26.38'' long from high point of shoulder to hem Model (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit100% rayonMachine washImported