Gray Lace-Cuff Button-Front Top - Women & Plus. Add a modern twist to a classic style with this button-front long-sleeve top boasting charming lace details and soft cotton-blend material to keep you comfortable all day long. S: 26.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall, 33.1'' chest, 23.6'' waist, 36.2'' hipsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported