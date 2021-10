Red Lace-Trim V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Top - Women. A touch of romance exudes from this flutter-sleeve top lined with lace along the v-neckline and down the front.Size S: 24.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hem Model (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported