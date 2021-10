Coffee Leopard-Contrast Pocket Corduroy Button-Up - Women. Bold leopard details along the sleeves and front pockets lend a creative touch to your comfy-casual days when you don this relaxed button-up. Size S: 29.52'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported