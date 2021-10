Magenta Long-Sleeve Surplice Top - Women. A deep surplice neckline brings an elegant drape to this long-sleeve top, made with a hint of stretch for a comfortably flexible fit. Model (wearing size S): 5'11'' tallSize S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; dry flatAssembled in the USA using imported materials