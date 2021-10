Blue Pin Tuck Lace-Sleeve V-Neck Top - Women & Plus. Inspire your everyday look with a dose of romance as you head out in this top featuring intricate lace short sleeves. Pin tuck detail along the front adds a touch of flattering structure. Size S: 28'' long from center back neckline to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsWoven65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported