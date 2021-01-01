Camisa Women's Blouses White - White Semisheer Lace-Raglan Notch Neck Top - Women & Plus

White Semisheer Lace-Raglan Notch Neck Top - Women & Plus. Embrace boho-chic vibes when you slip into this half-sleeve top that boasts delicate lace paneling and a tassel embellished tie on the notch neckline. The semisheer breathable cotton gives an ethereal feel.Styling note: This item is semisheer. We recommend wearing a camisole.Size S: 22.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8" tall, 33.1" chest, 23.6" waist, 36.2" hipsWovenUnlined100% cottonMachine washImported