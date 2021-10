Light Gray Stripe-Accent Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Grow your wardrobe of cozy basics with this top that flaunts sporty stripes on its long sleeves. Blended-cotton knit fabric keeps you comfy all day.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported