Green Stripe-Accent Long-Sleeve Top - Women. A subtle band of stripes across the elbow draws attention to the flowy ease of this long-sleeved top, making it a cozy addition to your wardrobe. Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size down is recommended.Model (wearing size S): 5'4" tall; 32" chest; 22" waist; 32" hipsSize small: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported