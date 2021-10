White Swiss Dot Ruffle V-Neck Poet-Sleeve Top - Women. A sheer ruffle highlights the neckline of this poet sleeve v-neck top with a sheer back. The fabric has textured Swiss dots for a soft, touchable feel.Size S: 24.6'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported