Blue Tie-Dye Notch-Neck Cuff-Sleeve Top - Women. Cut with a versatile notched neck and wide cuffed sleeves, this top is polished enough to partner with a pencil skirt and yet relaxed enough to pair with distressed denim. Size S: 27.56'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall; 32.3'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsPull-onKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash Imported