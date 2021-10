Khaki Tiered Ruffle-Trim Long-Sleeve Notch Neck Top - Women. Step out for the day with style-right confidence when you rock this modern notch neck top featuring a ruffle-lined tiered bodice and long sleeves for extra coverage. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 22.4'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported