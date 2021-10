Black Tufted Sheer-Accent Keyhole-Back Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Manifest your free-spirited style with the appeal of this top covered in tiny tufts. The airy design features sheer poet sleeves, a keyhole back and ruffle-wrapped neckline. Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported