Red Wine Waffle-Knit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Top - Women. This lovely cold-shoulder top boasts cozy long sleeves and soft waffle-knit fabric in a solid hue for easy pairing with your favorite jeans or leggings. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 21.7'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported