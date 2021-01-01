LancÃ´me Women Blur & Go Priming Stick

LancÃ´me Blur & Go Priming Stick. What it is: A universal priming stick that instantly blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles and other skin imperfections. What it does: A universal priming stick that instantly blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles and other skin imperfections. With just a few swipes, skin is shine-free, matte and smooth and primed for makeup application with a 'barely there' feel. How to use: - Apply the product directly onto the skin and using the fingertips, gently massage until skin feels smooth to the touch - Use alone to control shine, before your foundation as a primer or as a touch-up to lock-in makeup throughout the day