From sharkbanz

Women Briefcase Vegan Leather Messenger Laptop Bag Briefcase Office Handbag for Women College Satchel Bag Fit 156 Laptop

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. MULTIPLE POCKETS: Interior-1 main compartment with 1 padded pocket for laptop up to 15.6 inches, 2 pen slots, 2 small pockets, and 1 zipper pocket; Exterior- 1 back pocket for quick access ELEGANT DESIGN - specifically inserts the lace style into this briefcase, with a vintage look and durable hardware, suitable for school, work, shopping, trip or daily use. It's also a perfect gift choice PROFESSIONAL LAPTOP BRIEFCASE: The laptop bag provides a thick padded for your 14'-15.6' laptop or tablet with a Velcro strap. Professional design to protect your laptop against accidental impacts and scratches HUMANIZED DESIGN - Designed with top handle and a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, can be used as a handbag, bookbag or shoulder bag. The magnetic snap opening for quick and easy access to items SPECIFICATIONS: Made of durable vegan leather which dont hurt animals, It will no

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com