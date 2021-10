Sky Blue Tie-Dye Cuff-Sleeve Button-Up - Women. Breeze through your day in this airy chiffon button-up featuring refreshing cuffed short sleeves. A dose of stretch in the material ensures easygoing comfort. Size S: 30.71'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported