Women's Button-Up Cover Up Dress - Kona Sol Black S

Bring fresh style to the beach with the sophisticated and comfortable design of this Button-Up Cover-Up Shirtdress from Kona Sol™. This swim cover-up features a classic button-up shirt silhouette on breezy semi-opaque fabric for a chic look. A collared neckline at the front adds classy feminine appeal, while the front patch pocket adds a touch of convenience to your swimwear style. Long cuffed sleeves can be rolled up or down and add to the comfy design, while the woven texture completes the stylish look. Simply toss on this elegant swim cover-up dress over your favorite suits for style that's ready for the beach or pool. Color: black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.