Oakley Women's Camellia Shell Jacket Size: S

2L FN Dry 10K fabric lamination and O-Protect DWR technology make the Camellia Shell Jacket a top choice for stylish performance in all types of winter conditions. The adjustable Velcro® cuff tabs, powder skirt, and hem cinch system with rubber grippers help repel snow while zippered underarm venting provide ventilation when needed. A three-point hood adjustment system helps secure the hood around your helmet and it's finished with an interior media goggle pocket and concealed zipper pockets for storing your essentials.