Camel Pocket Eyelash Open Duster - Women & Plus. A casual charmer, this open duster slides over any outfit to give you warmth and a lot of flowy movement.Size S: 37.01'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist; 36.75" hips100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported