Navy & Pink Baroque Ruffle Pocket Cami-Strap Midi Dress - Women & Plus. Make a romantic impression in this shoulder-baring dress featuring lively ruffles and dainty blooms. Deep side pockets store your small essentials for quick jaunts and relaxed hangouts.Size S: 48'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.82'' hipsSelf: 95% poly ester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported