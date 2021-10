Black & Green Jack-O'-Lantern Fit & Flare Dress - Women & Plus. Designed with long sleeves for cozy comfort on crisp evenings, this swingy fit-and-flare dress will turn heads thanks to its delightfully spooky print. Size S: 40.16'' long from high point of shoulder to hemMid-riseZip closureWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported