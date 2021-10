Cream & Purple 'Peace' Fleece Pocket Hoodie Dress - Women & Plus. Stay cozy in cool weather without sacrificing style when you add this fleece hoodie dress to your wardrobe rotation. Its warm fleece lining and hand-warming front pocket lend long-lasting comfort. Full graphic text: Peace.60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.