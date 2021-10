Black & Pink Floral French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt Dress - Women & Plus. Style meets functionality with this sweatshirt dress featuring a hood to protect you from the elements and a cozy French terry knit for added comfort. The built-in pockets are perfect for stowing your essentials. Size S: 35.04'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'6'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported