Navy & Pink Watercolor Floral Stripe Pocket Shift Dress - Women. Warm-weather comfort and colorful style unite in the design of this boldly patterned dress that boasts a relaxed shift profile and cap sleeves. Side pockets provide a hiding place for small odds and ends. Size S: 29.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials