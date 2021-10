Red & Navy Plaid Contrast-Bib Button-Front Dress - Women & Plus. A contrast bib and button-front detail effortlessly elevate this long-sleeve dress that will be your new weekend go-to.Size S: 37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size s): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist; 36.75" hipsShell: 60% polyester / 35% rayon / 5% spandex Machine wash; hang dryImported