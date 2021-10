White & Blue Star & Stripe Sleeveless Dress - Women & Plus. Show off your patriotic side in this star-spangled dress, made from a stretch-enhanced fabric with a relaxed-fit for free-to-move comfort.Size note: This style runs large. Sizing down is recommended. Size S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall; 35'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported