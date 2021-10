Navy & White Stripe Pocket Boatneck Dress - Women & Plus. A relaxed shift profile and French terry knit make this boatneck dress a comfy pick for your casual outings, and its side pockets stash your essentials within quick reach. Size S: 37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips80% polyester / 15% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported