Blue Brocade-Trim Ruffle-Hem A-Line Dress - Women. Flatter your curves with this A-line dress that boasts a seam at the waist. Brocade trim pretties up the jewel neck and hem, and the short sleeves deliver comfort. Size S: 35'' long from high point of shoulder to hem65% cotton / 30% brocade / 5% spandexMachine washImported