Dark Indigo Tiered Square-Neck Ruffle-Sleeve Dress - Women & Plus. Spruce up your everyday wardrobe with this romantic tiered dress that can be worn solo or with your favorite cardi for a transtional-weather look. Size S: 36.61'' long from high point of shoulder to hem60 polyester / 35% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; line dryImported