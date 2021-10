White Floral Ruffle Sleeve Keyhole-Back Dress - Women & Plus. Hit the town with flirty flair when you don this lightweight dress adorned with an allover floral print and flattering ruffle accents. Size S: 33.46'' long from center back neckline to hemModel (wearing size S) 5'8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported