Gray Floral V-Neck Empire-Waist Dress - Women & Plus. Flatter your dress-up look with the angled neckline and high waist of this billowing sunny-day dress.Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size down is recommended.Size S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials