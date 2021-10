Yellow Front-Knot Keyhole A-Line Dress - Women. Greet sunny days in flirty style when you wear this dress flaunting a soft, stretch-enhanced fit and a chic keyhole design.Size S: 36" long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8" tall; 28" chest; 26" waist; 35" hips95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials