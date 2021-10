Mint Green & Coral Stripe Pocket Drawstring-Waist A-Line Dress - Women. Sunny-day chic style is easy when you slip into this A-line dress boasting a sleek stripe design and handy front pockets. An adjustable drawstring detail cinches the waist for a form-flattering fit. Size S: 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported