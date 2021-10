Pink & White Fade Long-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Breezy, light, and chic - that's you in this flirty and comfy long-sleeve dress that works with flip flops, wedges or any shoe you choose to style it with.Made for ZulilySize S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.