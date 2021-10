Teal Square-Neck Fit & Flare Dress - Women & Plus. Three-quarter sleeves and a face-framing square neckline balance a swingy A-line skirt, giving this stretch-infused dress an effortlessly flattering shape. Size S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hem96% polyester / 4% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materialsShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.