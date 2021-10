Black Tiered Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress - Women. Opt for a look that's breezy, yet chic with this tiered shift dress that's detailed with puff sleeves and a v-neckline. Size S: 33.46'' long from high point of shoulder to hem Model (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsWoven50% polyester / 50% rayonMachine washImported