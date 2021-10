Army Green V-Neck Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women. Get ready to show off your favorite accessories when you slip into this solid-hued dress boasting a flowing shift shape and billowing bell-sleeves. Size S: 36.02'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported