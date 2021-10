Black & Red Circle-Fill Paisley Side-Slit Palazzo Pants - Women & Plus. Finish off your 'fit with the flowy flourish of these palazzo pants that show off side slits and curved hems. Stretchy fabric and an elastic waistband create feel-good fashion whether you dress this pair up or down. Size M: 29.5'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported