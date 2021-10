Charcoal & White Damask Zigzag Palazzo Pants - Women & Plus. Flow through the weekend in bold fashion wearing these palazzo pants that display an allover pattern. A drawstring lets you customize the fit, while side pockets store small essentials within quick reach. Made for ZulilySize M: 30'' inseam90% polyester / 10% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.