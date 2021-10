Navy & Ecru Color Block Houndstooth Sweatshirt & Joggers - Women. Add a bold ensemble to your casual wardrobe with this unique sweatshirt and coordinating joggers set cut from a stretch-friendly cotton blend that keeps you both comfortable and stylish.Includes navy and ecru color block sweatshirt and navy and ecru color block joggers (two pieces total)Knit95% cotton / 5% elastaneMachine washImported