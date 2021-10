Red & Ecru Contrast-Hem Turtleneck & Track Pants - Women. Add a bold ensemble to your casual wardrobe with this vibrant turtleneck and track pants set cut from a soft cotton blend that keeps you comfortably stylish.Includes red and ecru turtleneck and red and ecru track pants (two pieces total)Knit50% cotton / 50% acrylicMachine washImported