Black & White Stars Palazzo Pants - Plus. Whether you're lounging at home or out running errands, these patterned palazzo pants feature an adjustable waistband and subtle side pockets for comfortably stylish wear.Made for ZulilySize S: 30'' inseamKnit90% polyester / 10% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.